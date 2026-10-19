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Percy Tau still searching for a new club

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By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

19 October 2026

10:25 am

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Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca were widely reported to be interested in securing his services.

Percy Tau still searching for a new club

Former Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau is still looking for a club after a stint in Vietnam. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

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Percy Tau is still searching for a new club after parting ways with Vietnamese outfit Thep Xanh Nam Dinh a few months ago, as he looks to find a new home and revive his career.

Tau keeping fit

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Ahly attacker has been keeping fit on his own while exploring potential moves, including possible destinations in North Africa.

Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca were widely reported to be interested in securing his services, but the two parties reportedly failed to reach an agreement.

A move to Libyan outfit Al Ittihad Tripoli was also mooted when his former coach, Rulani Mokwena, was still in charge of the club.

The 32-year-old remains in good shape as his representatives continue to explore opportunities, with the hope of securing a deal that suits all parties.

Percy Tau this on his X Account:

A stellar career

According to a source close to the player, Tau has not given up on competing at the highest level, while a return to the PSL not ruled out. Tau rose to prominence at Sundowns, where he played a key role in the club’s 2016 CAF Champions League triumph.

His impressive performances earned him a move to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018, although he subsequently spent time on loan at several Belgian clubs.

He also enjoyed spells with Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Qatari outfit Qatar SC. His wealth of experience could prove a valuable addition to any team willing to table a suitable offer.

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Al Ahly F.C. Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Percy Tau
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