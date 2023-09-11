Morena reflects on his successful seven-year stay at Sundowns

Morena has five league titles to his name to fulfill a childhood dream of lifting the biggest prize in the PSL.

Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Thapelo Morena has given insight into the tradition and winning mentality at the DStv Premiership champions.



ALSO READ: Sundowns to test City’s resolve with huge offer for Mayo



The speedster, who can play as a right back and in attack, detailed the day-to-day affairs of the change room at Chloorkop.



Morena joined Sundowns from Bloemfontein Celtic as a raw 23-year-old South African junior international in 2016.



“The most important thing as a footballer is to have a healthy change room and if you have that you will win everything,” he said on the club’s Pitchside podcast while reflecting on his seven years at The Brazilians.



“It’s a tradition that we found here. Coming from Celtic I used to have my headphones on when doing a pitch inspection before the game but the first thing they said to me was ‘no headphones here’.



“It was Denis Onyango who said that to me and we also explain to the new guys that we don’t do that here.”



Morena has five league titles to his name to fulfill a childhood dream of lifting the biggest prize in the PSL.



“For me it was very emotional to win my first league title,” he said.



“I remember after the game, I couldn’t wait to get home because I wanted to take the medal to my father. He was very happy and he said to me that ‘this is what you’ve always wanted and now you’re living the dream you always wanted.’



“As a player you want to have something to show at the end. I wanted to come to Sundowns and coming to them has given me something that I always wanted in my life as a footballer – to win trophies. It’s different to when you were young because now you remember where it all started.”



ALSO READ: Pirates set to send new recruit Kimvuidi out on loan?



The soft-spoken South African international is yet to feature for his club in the new season after suffering a hamstring injury.



He’s expected to be available for selection after the Fifa break when Sundowns begin their Caf Champions League campaign away to Burundian Premier League side Bumamuru on Friday.