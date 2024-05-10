Khune urged to continue playing elsewhere if he leaves Chiefs

“For me, I think Khune still has the quality to offer,” said Shongwe.

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe believes Itumeleng Khune still has a lot to offer the game.



Khune’s contract with Chiefs is set to expire in June and Amakhosi have already indicated that this will be his last contract as a player at the club. But the former Bafana Bafana has often said that he still has a season or two left in him.

Shongwe also believes that Khune can still play for more years and has advised the 36-year-old shot-stopper to join another club if Chiefs decide not to renew his contract.

“Some goalkeepers play until they are 40 internationally, that’s the case. As Khune was, if he has an opportunity, I will say, ‘Go, go prove yourself with another team. If Chiefs are dropping you, maybe you’re not good enough, go play somewhere and see what happens’.

Khune has to prove himself elsewhere

Shongwe admits that Khune will again have to prove himself at a different club because he has not played that much and his form had dropped before he lost his place to Bruce Bvuma at Chiefs.



“It’s not a doubt; with his ability, you expect him to save the team. I think performance also speaks volumes; in the case of Khune, there were times when he didn’t perform as expected.



“As a player, you set a benchmark for yourself, people will judge you on that. Anything else is considered poor; that’s the situation Khune finds himself in. Now, he has to prove himself, play against himself, unfortunately that has never happened,” concluded Shongwe.



Chiefs are said to have already started the search for Khune’s replacement. Richards Bay Salim Magoola and Stanley Nwabali have been mentioned as possible replacements for the veteran goalkeeper.

Amakhosi are also believed to have widened their search for a goalkeeper to the rest of the continent.