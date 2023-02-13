Pirates sensational striker Ratomo will not be rushed

Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates sensational young striker Relebohile Ratomo will not be rushed into the club’s first team and there is still a lot he has to accomplish in the youth team and learn, an insider at the Buccaneers has revealed.

Ratomo is currently a player to watch in the Pirates reserve side, with the striker scoring goals every week in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC). His growth has been exceptional since joining Pirates youth from the Transnet School of Excellence and he was training with the first team last week ahead of their Nedbank Cup clash with All Stars on Saturday.

The 17-year old striker has impressed coach Jose Riveiro and the rest of his technical team, who believe that he is close to being ready to play senior football regularly and they will keep on monitoring him.

“The plan was to introduce him in the Nedbank Cup, but the coaches had second thoughts about it,” said a source.

“They like what they see from him, hence he was invited to train with the big boys. He has the potential to become a star, but you know there is a lot of monitoring that has to happen when it comes to teenage footballers in the country, they lose focus quickly.

“He is a humble boy who works very hard, I just hope that he carries himself that way throughout his football career.

That will help achieve his goals, the nice thing is that the coach is very happy with what he sees in him. There are just some minor things he needs to learn and once he gets that we will see more of him in the senior team. I hear that they will keep on calling him to train with the first team so that he can be able to get used to that level of intensity and pressure.”