Sundowns look to bounce back against Pyramids

“What happened to us yesterday is not important to us today," says Maema.

Mamelodi Sundowns will host Pyramids FC in a Caf Champions League clash on Sunday afternoon at Loftus Versfeld.



Sundowns suffered a 1-0 loss to TP Mazembe away in Lubumbashi in their last group clash.



Speaking ahead of the clash against Pyramids, midfielder Neo Maema said the Brazilians have put the Mazembe loss behind and are now focusing on Sunday’s clash in front of their home fans.



“What happened to us yesterday is not important to us today. All we are in control of right now is what’s ahead, which is the encounter against Pyramids FC. Their team as a whole is very competitive. They are very fast and technically very good, so we just have to prepare and make sure that we fight those threats that they will pose against us. Playing at home is always an advantage so we’ll ensure that we cover everything that we need to know about them,” said Maema.



Maema added that they’re aiming to collect maximum points against Pyramids.



“It’s always the same thing in every group. Teams want to ensure they collect as much points as possible. It shows the level of the competition. To be honest, it’s very difficult to play a competition like the CAF Champions League. Every team is the best in their respective countries, making the competition even tougher,” commented Maema.



“It’s always nice to play at home in front of your supporters. Hearing the drum during the match always motivates us and keeps us going throughout the game, especially when things are getting difficult. They also appreciate us when things are going well. Their support will definitely work in our favour because we know very well that they will come out in numbers and support the team,” concluded Maema.