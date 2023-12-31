Reason for Makhaula’s lengthy absence at Pirates revealed

Makhaula has been out injured since early November due to a hamstring injury.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula’s hamstring has taken longer than expected to heal, which is why he has been out of the squad for so long.

The midfielder’s absence has made a lot of people question his omission from match-day squads.

Makhaula has been out injured since early November, and was initially supposed to be out for three to four weeks.

Makhaula did return to the squad for the recent Gama against TS Galaxy and SuperSport, but did not play.

According to an Mgosi Squad informant, Pirates have been making sure he is fully fit before bringing him back.

Makhaula, who joined Pirates from AmaZulu FC, slotted into the Buccaneers team very well, was constantly used in some capacity by coach Jose Riveiro for his tough marking in midfield.

“I know a lot of people have been wondering why Makhaula is not playing and if maybe he fell out of favour with coach Jose,” a source told the Mgosi squad.

“But that was not the case, it was his injury, it needed to be fully healed so that he wouldn’t strain it or it would become a constant thing for him. Hamstrings are very serious injuries in football and they are likely to end a player’s career.

“He was expected to be back early in December, but unfortunately it didn’t happen that way. Hence he was always in the stands whenever the team was playing until the TS Galaxy match. But he is looking good at the moment and I think the new year break will help him to recover fully. He is one of the players who is loved by the coach because of his hard work and dedication at training and during the games. I am certain we will see more of him play next year.”

Makhaula has only made six appearances for the Buccaneers this year as he battles for a place in the line-up with the likes of Miguel Timm, Thabang Monare, Phillip Ndlondlo and Sphephelo Baloni.