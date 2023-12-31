What Barker told his players in dramatic comeback against Pirates

‘I thought it was going to be one of those evenings where it was going to be tough,’ said Barker.

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has revealed what he told his players to help spark their dramatic comeback against Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

The Western Cape club wrapped up the year in style, as they managed to fight back from being 2-0 down to win their DStv Premiership tie against the Buccaneers 3-2 at the Orlando Stadium on Friday.

Barker, who recently steered Stellies to the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup – their first trophy in top-flight football, says all he asked for from his players was to play with the same bravery they did during the knockout competition.

“I thought our execution and passing let us down, there were a lot of turnovers and we weren’t holding the ball up. On transition, the final pass was just over-hit or under-hit, and maybe we struggled a bit with the quick surface, so I wasn’t happy with that first half performance,” said the Stellies coach.

“I duly told the players that and that we had to come out in the second half and play with a lot more intent, more bravery, and courage, not show them the same respect and be in their face, get the ball, and start playing.”

“I explained to them that we came back in the (Carling Knockout) final to get a draw and take it to penalties and that if we could just get one goal back again, then we would be back in the game.”

Stellenbosch started the game against Bucs very poorly, with the the home side scoring in each half through Tapelo Xoki and Evidence Makgopa. Barker admits that he thought the home side would go on to score more goals before veteran striker Iqraam Rayners started Stellies turnaround by pulling one goal back and Devin Titus and Andre de Jong sealed the job.

“When it went 2-0, to be honest, I thought it was going to be one of those evenings where it was going to be tough and might even end up being a 3-0 or 4-0 scoreline in favour of Pirates.”

The win saw Barker’s charges secure a double

against Pirates in the league, having beaten them 1-0 in the opening match of the season.