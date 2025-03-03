Pirates are big enough to come back, says Ncikazi

"If we win our next games the race is still on," said Ncikazi.

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi says the Buccaneers have taken lessons from their defeat against Marumo Gallants this past weekend.

This comes after Pirates suffered a shock 2-0 loss to Bahlabane Ba Ntwa at the sold-out Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.



The result, their fourth league loss of the season. left them a massive 18 points off the pace of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in second place.



Pirates do have four games in hand, but even if they win all of these matches, it would still leave them six points short of their title rivals.

With Sundowns continuing to show strong form as they march toward another league title and Pirates showing a bit of inconsistency, the Brazilians are now firm favourites to win their eighth successive league title.

Ncikazi believes Pirates still in title race

Ncikazi, however, refuses to give up on the title race, saying Pirates are big enough to come back from the latest setback.

“That’s football for you…there’s no guaranteed outcome. I am sure we have lessons that we have learned from this game. We will do the normal, analyse [how they lost] as we also do when we won. I am sure this team is big enough to come back from such a result,” said Ncikazi.

“Our offensive surveillance has to improve. We’re working on it but if it still gives the transitions that we had today, then there’s more that needs to be done in that department.



“We knew that they had big boys [who can hurt them on set plays], but we still conceded. For me it’s not many things [that need to be fixed], it’s just those few and if we take the chances that we create, I think we will be back on track,” Ncikazi added.

The Buccaneers are away to Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha in their next Betway Premiership fixture. Nothing but a victory is needed in that game to keep their title hopes alive.



The Buccaneers could close the game on the log leaders depending on the result between Golden Arrows and Sundowns in the other game also played on Wednesday night.



“If we win our next games the race is still on. We are taking it one game at a time and will continue doing that until we are told otherwise,” Ncikazi.