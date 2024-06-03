Orlando Pirates release Souaibou Marou

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the departure of striker Souaibou Marou.



In December last year, Phakaaathi reported that Marou was on his way out of Pirates due to the lack of game time at the club.

The 23-year-old Cameroon striker made only four appearances in all competitions for the Buccaneers this season and failed to find the back of the net in the games played.

And now Pirates have confirmed that his contract has been terminated and can join a club of his choice as a free agent.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm the departure of striker Souaibou Marou.



“The Cameroonian, who joined us at the beginning of the season, is free to join a club of his choice.

“We would like to wish Souiabou all the best in his future endeavours,” read a statement from Pirates on Monday.



Marou joined Pirates from Coton Sport of Cameroon in January 2023.

He scored three goals in four appearances for Pirates in the 2023 Caf Champions League. But this season, the striker has found the going tough at the Buccaneers and was reduced into a spectator, with Evidence Makgopa and Tshegofasa Mabasa being preferred upfront by coach Jose Riveiro.



Meanwhile, Pirates are expected to release more players as they look to make space for the new arrivals at the club.



The likes of Richard Ofori, Siyabonga Mpontshane, Thabang Monare, Fortune Makaringe and Bandile Shandu are all expected to leave the club this month.