TS Galaxy facing some financial difficulties

Mgosi Squad

TS Galaxy are said to be facing financial difficulties and some players and members of staff have not been paid.



ALSO READ: Chiefs unlikely to keep Khama Billiat after June



According to sources, the club is not doing well, not only on the field, but also in their finances.



A source claimed that the players were made to pay for the club’s overseas trip last year.



“They are being deducted money from their salaries to pay for the costs of that trip,” said the source.



“It was initially going to be 20% taken from each players’ salary but after negotiations, it was brought down to 10%. That is absurd because the players didn’t ask to go on the trip but it was the club’s decision and for its own benefit. I have also heard that some have not been paid their salaries for January and that things are not well in camp.”



ALSO READ: Lepasa’s move to SuperSport is no surprise



TS Galaxy recently parted ways with Sibusiso Vilakazi after an alleged run in with the head coach Sead Ramovic.



The source, however, said there might be more players who will want to be released from the club because they are unsettled.