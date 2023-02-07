Chiefs unlikely to keep Khama Billiat after June

Mgosi Squad

Kaizer Chiefs are highly unlikely to keep Khama Billiat when his current deal ends in June, sources have whispered to the Mgosi Squad.



ALSO READ: Hlanti looks set for contract extension at Chiefs



The 32-year-old Billiat’s deal at Chiefs ends in June but the Naturena side have an option to exercise that option.



Billiat has been in and out of the side since arriving at Chiefs in 2018 due to injuries.



He is currently out injured and according to sources will be out for the rest of this season.



“The club are obviously worried that he is not helping the team because he spends more time in the medical centre than on the field,” said a source.



ALSO READ: ‘We were not good enough,’ says Zwane after Chiefs draw at Galaxy



“He has been unlucky with that and last season the club were supposed to let him go but they were hoping he could play.



“They felt he could help the team especially with (Arthur) Zwane taking over and would play the kind of football that would suit him.



“But now that he is injured again I think it is the end for him at Chiefs. I do not see him returning next season. He further said that Chiefs want to handle Billiat’s exit as professionally as they can so it does not look like they are discarding him because of his injuries.



“They could just let him go like they did with other players who had served the club well and won things. “But his situation makes it difficult. The coaches like him but the problem is the injuries,” added the source.