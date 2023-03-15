Mokotjo and Vilakazi bringing positive impact at Sekhukhune

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Having the experience of Kamohelo Mokotjo and Sibusiso Vilakazi has been a positive impact for Sekhukhune United, this is according to coach Brandon Truter.

Mokotjo joined Babina Noko in January from Major League Soccer (MLS) side FC Cincinnati, while Vilakazi recently signed with Sekhukhune after parting ways with TS Galaxy.

When Mokotjo joined Babina Noko, the midfielder was working on his way back from an injury and now he has already played three games for the club, including the team’s last 16-round clash against Cape Town Spurs in the Nedbank Cup, which they won 2-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Vilakazi, meanwhile, made his Sekhukhune debut at the same match, with the experienced midfielder coming on late in the game in the Cup victory.

Truter says the experience from the former Bafana Bafana players is visible, especially in training matches.

“Kamo came close to 75 minutes (against Spurs), almost completing 90 in the last game, so that is a plus for us. He has been working his way back from injury, so that’s good for us. Vila came on and made his debut for a few minutes. But in the training matches you can see the differences in terms of quality,” said Truter.

“I think between the rest of the league and Sundowns it’s the lack of quality maybe we possess or the lack of experience, whichever way you want to put it. But in saying that, we definitely have quality in our range, we have players who have won this competition (Nedbank Cup) and won (Other) trophies in the past. I think that will be of benefit to progress to the next round of the Nedbank Cup.”

Truter’s Sekhukhune will play against Chippa United in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup away from home.