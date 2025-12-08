Why Pirates want to move fast for AFCON-bound defender

The Buccaneers are keen to secure Matuludi’s signature as a matter of urgency and avoid being drawn into a potential bidding war.

Orlando Pirates’ business in the transfer market appears far from complete as the club continues to plot further reinforcements ahead of the second half of the season.



The Buccaneers have already reportedly agreed terms with Stellenbosch FC for the transfer of midfielder Andre de Jong, signalling their intent to strengthen key areas of the squad.

Pirates have also sanctioned the sale of defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi to Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire, a move that has created the need for additional cover at the back. Club officials are understood to be weighing up several options as they look to ensure adequate depth and quality for the run-in across domestic competitions.

ALSO READ: Pirates target Durban City defender

Sources have indicated that Durban City defender Mfanafuthi Mkhize has been identified as a potential replacement for Mbokazi. However, Polokwane City right-back Thabang Matuludi remains firmly on Pirates’ radar. The Soweto giants have long admired the defender, having shown interest in his services during the previous season.

That potential move failed to materialise at the time due to injury setbacks, but Matuludi has since returned to full fitness. His consistent performances have not gone unnoticed, earning him a place in the Bafana Bafana squad set to compete at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

It was initially believed that Pirates would delay any approach until the end of the season, allowing Matuludi to conclude his campaign with Polokwane City. However, indications are that the recently crowned Carling Knockout champions may look to act sooner, with a January transfer window move now a distinct possibility.

ALSO READ: Lebogang Phiri’s future still in limbo

According to a source close to the player, there are several options being considered, but Pirates are understood to be in pole position. With a strong AFCON showing likely to attract further interest, the Buccaneers are keen to secure Matuludi’s signature as a matter of urgency and avoid being drawn into a potential bidding war.