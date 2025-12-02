Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL » Mgosi

Pirates target Durban City defender

Picture of Mgosi Squad

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

2 December 2025

09:20 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'I understand that Pirates did approach Durban City for Mkhize when Mbokazi was reportedly in the US recently,' the source revealed.

Pirates targets Durban City defender

Mfanafuthi Mkhize of Durban City during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Amazulu FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban on 18 October 2025 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Durban City defender Mfanafuthi Mkhize has emerged as a surprise target for Orlando Pirates. That is according to information reaching Mgosi Squad ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Mkhize has been rock solid at the heart of the City defence this season and has often captained the side. A source close to the club revealed that Mkhize was sounded out as a possible replacement for Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

ALSO READ: How Pirates beat Chiefs to new Bafana recruit

Mbokazi was recently rumoured to have been signed by MLS side Chicago Fire, but he returned to the line-up during Pirates’ 2–0 win over City at the weekend. 

It remains to be seen whether Pirates will follow through on their interest in Mkhize, but this publication was reliably informed of the latest developments surrounding his future.

“I understand that Pirates did approach Durban City for Mkhize when Mbokazi was reportedly in the US recently,” the source revealed.

“But now that we see Mbokazi is back, I’m not sure what that means. I was made aware of Pirates’ inquiry about Mkhize.

ALSO READ: PSL clubs ruled out as European interest in Witbooi grows

“If he keeps playing the way he is, who knows? Maybe they will come for him again even if Mbokazi doesn’t move to the US.”

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) South African Premier Division (PSL)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Ramaphosa’s promises of integrity have failed to curb corruption in 7 years
News These are the 15 Durban beaches to avoid this December and why
Politics ANC denies claims of a plot within the party to recall Ramaphosa
News WATCH: Intense storm wreaks havoc in Gauteng
Politics Corruption-fatigued youth may slash ANC votes to 26%, says Phosa

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp