Pirates target Durban City defender

'I understand that Pirates did approach Durban City for Mkhize when Mbokazi was reportedly in the US recently,' the source revealed.

Durban City defender Mfanafuthi Mkhize has emerged as a surprise target for Orlando Pirates. That is according to information reaching Mgosi Squad ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Mkhize has been rock solid at the heart of the City defence this season and has often captained the side. A source close to the club revealed that Mkhize was sounded out as a possible replacement for Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

ALSO READ: How Pirates beat Chiefs to new Bafana recruit

Mbokazi was recently rumoured to have been signed by MLS side Chicago Fire, but he returned to the line-up during Pirates’ 2–0 win over City at the weekend.

It remains to be seen whether Pirates will follow through on their interest in Mkhize, but this publication was reliably informed of the latest developments surrounding his future.

“I understand that Pirates did approach Durban City for Mkhize when Mbokazi was reportedly in the US recently,” the source revealed.

“But now that we see Mbokazi is back, I’m not sure what that means. I was made aware of Pirates’ inquiry about Mkhize.

ALSO READ: PSL clubs ruled out as European interest in Witbooi grows

“If he keeps playing the way he is, who knows? Maybe they will come for him again even if Mbokazi doesn’t move to the US.”