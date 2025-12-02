Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL » Mgosi

Lebogang Phiri’s future still in limbo

Picture of Mgosi Squad

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

2 December 2025

03:14 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Talks with Chiefs ultimately collapsed after the two parties failed to reach an agreement on personal terms.

Lebo Phiri's future still in limbo

Lebogang Phiri during the 2025 Engen Knockout Challenge at Marks Park Sports Club, in Johannesburg on 18 July 2025 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Lebogang Phiri appears no closer to securing a new club, despite returning to South Africa after spending the bulk of his career in Europe.

After his proposed move to Kaizer Chiefs fell through, there was an expectation that other Betway Premiership clubs would begin circling for his signature. However, Phakaaathi understands that interest around the 31-year-old has gone noticeably quiet in recent weeks.

ALSO READ: Kodisang impresses in Portugal as AVS eye permanent deal

Phiri has been unattached since parting ways with French Ligue 2 outfit Guingamp at the end of last season. Talks with Chiefs ultimately collapsed after the two parties failed to reach an agreement on personal terms before Amakhosi departed for their pre-season tour of the Netherlands earlier this year.

While Phiri is still held in high regard abroad, the midfielder is believed to be prioritising a return to the South African top flight. According to a source close to the player, he remains patient while waiting for the right opportunity.

“To be honest, Lebo is not desperate for a move but he’s keeping fit on his own while still assessing his options,” the source revealed.

“I would have thought something would have come up by now, but it’s slow at the moment. Maybe, clubs think he’s out of their financial lane but let’s wait and see if something concrete comes on the table.”

Phiri spent some of his best years with Danish giants Brøndby. His journey also includes spells in France and Turkey, turning out for Guingamp, Paris FC and Çaykur Rizespor in the Turkish Süper Lig.

ALSO READ: Johannes’ future at Sundowns remains uncertain

For now, the midfielder’s future remains uncertain, but with the January transfer window fast approaching, a suitable offer could yet emerge.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) South African Premier Division (PSL)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Municipal failures laid bare as AGSA reports R2.32bn water tanker expenditure
Courts Murder conspiracy probe launched over ‘threats’ as Senzo Meyiwa trial adjourned
South Africa Feeling year-end fatigue? Here’s why
Opinion Ramaphosa’s promises of integrity have failed to curb corruption in 7 years
News These are the 15 Durban beaches to avoid this December and why

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp