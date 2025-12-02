Lebogang Phiri’s future still in limbo

Talks with Chiefs ultimately collapsed after the two parties failed to reach an agreement on personal terms.

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Lebogang Phiri appears no closer to securing a new club, despite returning to South Africa after spending the bulk of his career in Europe.

After his proposed move to Kaizer Chiefs fell through, there was an expectation that other Betway Premiership clubs would begin circling for his signature. However, Phakaaathi understands that interest around the 31-year-old has gone noticeably quiet in recent weeks.

ALSO READ: Kodisang impresses in Portugal as AVS eye permanent deal

Phiri has been unattached since parting ways with French Ligue 2 outfit Guingamp at the end of last season. Talks with Chiefs ultimately collapsed after the two parties failed to reach an agreement on personal terms before Amakhosi departed for their pre-season tour of the Netherlands earlier this year.

While Phiri is still held in high regard abroad, the midfielder is believed to be prioritising a return to the South African top flight. According to a source close to the player, he remains patient while waiting for the right opportunity.

“To be honest, Lebo is not desperate for a move but he’s keeping fit on his own while still assessing his options,” the source revealed.

“I would have thought something would have come up by now, but it’s slow at the moment. Maybe, clubs think he’s out of their financial lane but let’s wait and see if something concrete comes on the table.”

Phiri spent some of his best years with Danish giants Brøndby. His journey also includes spells in France and Turkey, turning out for Guingamp, Paris FC and Çaykur Rizespor in the Turkish Süper Lig.

ALSO READ: Johannes’ future at Sundowns remains uncertain

For now, the midfielder’s future remains uncertain, but with the January transfer window fast approaching, a suitable offer could yet emerge.