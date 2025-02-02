Lorch completes Wydad move from Sundowns

Lorch made a name for himself at Pirates having arrived at the club in 2015 from Maluti FET College.

The attacking midfielder reunites with coach Rulani Mokwena who has previously managed him at Orlando Pirates and Sundowns.

It’s an open secret that Lorch was Mokwena’s signing at the Brazilians in last year’s January transfer window.

Sundowns Sporting Director Flemming Berg was reportedly not in favour of adding the former PSL Footballer of the Year on the club’s roster.



With Mokwena out of the picture, Lorch found game time hard to come by when the new season got underway under Manqoba Mngqithi and current coach Miguel Cardoso.



It comes as no surprise to see Lorch spread his wings into North Africa in search of regular football.

The nature of the deal is not yet clear, but the Moroccan giants announced the 31-year-old’s signing on Sunday afternoon after months of speculation about his future.



It’s widely reported that Masandawana offered Lorch to Betway Premiership rivals Kaizer Chiefs, but both clubs couldn’t agree on the terms of the transfer.

Lorch becomes the second South African international to join the Casablanca-based club after Cassius Mailula also put pen to paper on a season-long loan from Major League Soccer club Toronto FC before the current season started.

Lorch Thembinkos is now part of the family 📻📞#DimaWydad pic.twitter.com/BmLMg8IW8L — Wydad Athletic Club (@WACofficiel) February 2, 2025

The former Buccaneers fan-favourite has only made six appearances for Sundowns this season, with one of his games coming against Raja Casablanca in the CAF Champions last month.

He spent the next two seasons on loan at Cape All Stars and Chippa United before becoming a key player for the Sea Robbers. He was named the South African footballer and Player’s Player of the season in 2019.