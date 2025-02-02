Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Avatar photo

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

2 Feb 2025

05:43 pm

Lorch completes Wydad move from Sundowns

Lorch made a name for himself at Pirates having arrived at the club in 2015 from Maluti FET College.

Lorch completes Wydad move from Sundowns

Wydad Casablanca has completed the signing of Thembinkosi Lorch from Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Wydad Casablanca X.

Wydad Casablanca have completed the signing of Thembinkosi Lorch from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The attacking midfielder reunites with coach Rulani Mokwena who has previously managed him at Orlando Pirates and Sundowns.

It’s an open secret that Lorch was Mokwena’s signing at the Brazilians in last year’s January transfer window.

ALSO READ: Bafana’s Broos delighted to see less ‘fat-ass’ players in the PSL

Sundowns Sporting Director Flemming Berg was reportedly not in favour of adding the former PSL Footballer of the Year on the club’s roster.

With Mokwena out of the picture, Lorch found game time hard to come by when the new season got underway under Manqoba Mngqithi and current coach Miguel Cardoso.

It comes as no surprise to see Lorch spread his wings into North Africa in search of regular football.

The nature of the deal is not yet clear, but the Moroccan giants announced the 31-year-old’s signing on Sunday afternoon after months of speculation about his future.

It’s widely reported that Masandawana offered Lorch to Betway Premiership rivals Kaizer Chiefs, but both clubs couldn’t agree on the terms of the transfer. 

Lorch becomes the second South African international to join the Casablanca-based club after Cassius Mailula also put pen to paper on a season-long loan from Major League Soccer club Toronto FC before the current season started. 

The former Buccaneers fan-favourite has only made six appearances for Sundowns this season, with one of his games coming against Raja Casablanca in the CAF Champions last month. 

ALSO READ: Sundowns confirm Suárez arrival

Lorch made a name for himself at Pirates having arrived at the club in 2015 from Maluti FET College.

He spent the next two seasons on loan at Cape All Stars and Chippa United before becoming a key player for the Sea Robbers. He was named the South African footballer and Player’s Player of the season in 2019.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Thembinkosi Lorch Wydad Casablanca

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Heatwave eases, but storms and fire risks lurk ahead
News Zuma promised Hani’s killers he would pardon them but didn’t follow through – report
Load Shedding UPDATE: Eskom suspends load shedding after replenishing reserves
News Zuma-Sambudla vows to fight for her father Jacob Zuma: ‘I will not be silenced’
News Stilfontein: Four cops granted bail after illegal mining kingpin escape as more zama zamas resurface

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES