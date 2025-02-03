Sundowns’ Cardoso explains decision to part ways with Lorch

'Regarding Lorch, as you might imagine, he was also not happy here. It's important that the players must be happy,' said Cardoso.

Thembinkosi Lorch, formerly of Mamelodi Sundowns. The attacking midfielder has joined Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca on loan for the rest of the season. ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has explained the rationale behind their dealings during the recent January transfer window. The Brazilians grabbed all the headlines once again with big-name signings of Jayden Adams, Keanu Cupido and Lucas Suárez while Matias Esquivel has been recalled from his loan spell in Argentina.

Meanwhile, Rushine de Reuck, Lebohang Maboe and Thembinkosi Lorch have all left Chloorkop on loan deals to different clubs. Lesiba Nku secured a permanent transfer to Stellenbosch FC in what appears to be a rebuild of some sort by the club’s Sporting Director Flemming Berg alongside Cardoso.

“All the decisions taken by the club were taken between me and the Sporting director. I watched Suarez a long time ago. As soon as we were in discussion with Sundowns and it was clear that I was coming here, we had analysed him,” Cardoso said.

“Regarding Lorch, as you might imagine, he was also not happy here. It’s important that the players must be happy. Sometimes it’s very important to give them the air because they need to breathe, so that they can express themselves and also get the game time they need because Lorch is not a young player.

“I spoke to all the players after everything was finalised and everyone was happy. That is the most important thing because we work with men that are not only football players, they have families and they also have kids.

“With Lesiba, I told him that ‘it’s time for you to go because you can go back home and your family is not happy’ so people need to have lives and I’m happy that things worked out in the right way so that they can follow their path and they can have a place where there will be happy.”

The Portuguese coach has also cleared the air regarding midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise and veteran striker Peter Shalulile’s futures. Cardoso insists both players are not going anywhere despite reports linking them with moves away from the Sundowns.

“By the way I can make it clear that there are no issues regarding Pitso (Mkhulise) and (potential) transfer of him. He’s a player of the club and we like him so much and we trust him,” Cardoso added.

“He has been playing in the team so let’s finish this here so that there’s no more talk about it. And again, there was information I got regarding Peter that there were some talks, but there was nothing. What was done in the market by the club was clearly done in the best interest of the club and players.”