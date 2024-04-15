Mhango strikes late as Swallows hold Sundowns

Swallows equalised under controversial circumstances late in the match to secure a point.

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 2-2 draw by Moroka Swallows in a DStv Premiership match at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday night.

Teboho Mokoena and Marcelo Allende scored for the defending champions before Augustine Mahlonoko and Gabadinho Mhango secured a late draw for Swallows.



Just when it looked like Sundowns were heading for another routine win, Swallows equalised through Mhango under controversial circumstances late in the match to secure a point and complete the comeback.



Masandawana were largely untroubled for much of the opening stanza. The Dube Birds were cautious and offered very little going forward . They were better in the second stanza and troubled the Tshwane side who were on numerous occasions sloppy in possession.



Sundowns are now on 53 points hold a 14-point lead at the top of standings ahead of second-placed Stellenbosch FC.

Mokoena magic

Swallows’ plan to frustrate was working to some extent until Mokoena found space on the edge of the area to unleash a powerful strike that gave Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi no chance seven minutes before the break.



Mokoena’s joy turned into despair moments later as the Bafana Bafana midfielder signalled to the bench to be substituted with what looked like a hamstring injury. The Sundowns technical team will be hoping the 27-year-old shakes the injury off in time for Friday’s Caf Champions League semifinal against Esperance in Tunisia.



Mahlonoko forced a good save out of Ronwen Williams two minutes into the second half after Aubrey Modiba lost the ball on the edge of his own box. Allende’s deflected short doubled his side’s lead three minutes later. The goal seemed to have spurred Swallow into action as they pulled one back through Mahlonoko six minutes later. Mhango then profited from what looked like an offside position but the goal stood after referee Jelly Chavani consulted with his assistants.



With one eye on the trip to North Africa, Sundowns head coach Mokwena was able to rest his captain Themba Zwane. He will need all the firepower and creative spark upfront against Esperance who will provide a much stiffer test than Swallows.