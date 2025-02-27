Why Miguel believes Chiefs can match Sundowns

'We showed something great already (against Sundowns) at FNB Stadium (in September),' said the Chiefs defender.

Kaizer Chiefs centre back Inacio Miguel believes his side can draw on the positives from running Mamelodi Sundowns close in their previous Betway Premiership clash, when the two teams meet again at the Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow.

Chiefs lost 2-1 at home to Sundowns at FNB Stadium at the end of September, taking an early lead through Ranga Chivaviro. Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners put Sundowns in front before half time, but the seven-time reigning champions had to absorb plenty of pressure from Amakhosi in the second half.

Chiefs cup thrashing

Chiefs did also get thrashed 4-0 at home by Sundowns at the start of November in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals. But Miguel understandably preferred to focus on the league match for inspiration.

“It is a big challenge this weekend,” said Miguel this week in an interview with journalist Lorenz Kohler at a Chiefs/Toyota media event.

“We showed something great already (against Sundowns) at FNB Stadium (in September). We lost in the details. I don’t want to talk about the second game (in November). But in the first game we showed we can do something (against Sundowns).”

Miguel says Chiefs must make sure they are focused for the full 90 minutes against a team as dangerous as Sundowns.

The Tshwane giants are 15 points clear at the top of the table and a whopping 26 points ahead of Chiefs heading into Saturday’s game.

“We have to respect them but do what we are capable of doing. There are small details, not only for losing but also for winning,” added Miguel.

“Sundowns have players that can make a difference. Sometimes in 90 minute games you make mistakes but our message is that our boys must keep focused for 90 minutes against a team like Sundowns.”

Chiefs inconsistency

Chiefs have been very inconsistent this season, and are coming off the back of a 4-1 hammering by SuperSport United.

“A win can change everything,” said Miguel.

“After a bad result last week we can come and win this game. We don’t think about the future, we just think game by game. At the moment for Sundowns, we will do our best and go forward.”