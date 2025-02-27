Cape Town City snaps up former Bafana star Serero

City announced Serero's signing on Thursday.

Cape Town City have announced the signing of former Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Thulani Serero.

The 34-year-old former Bafana Bafana star marks his return to South Africa after spending over a decade overseas playing for the likes of Ajax, Vitesse Arnhem, Al-Jazira, and Khor Fakkan.



Serero joins the City as a free agent just over a year after parting ways with Fakkan of the United Arab Emirates.

“Cape Town City Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Thulani Serero, marking his monumental return to South Africa’s top flight. Welcome home, Cream,” read a tweet from City.

Serero started his professional career at Ajax Cape Town in 2008 before moving to Ajax Amsterdam three years later.



Before leaving the country, Serero won the PSL Footballer of the Year, Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season, and ABSA Premiership Red Hot Young Player awards after helping Ajax to a second-place finish.



City coach Muhsin Ertugral will be looking for Serero to use his experience to help the team finish in a respectable position on the log this season.



The Citizens are currently 10th on the Betway Premiership standings with 21 points after 19 games.



They next face AmaZulu away at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday.



