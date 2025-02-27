Pirates preparing for ‘final’ against Marumo Gallants

Riveiro has not given up hope of catching Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates will be looking to overcome Marumo Gallants and keep their title hopes alive when the sides meet in a Betway Premiership clash at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday (kick-off is at 5.45pm)

The Buccaneers trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 15 points, but they have four games in hand over the Brazilians. The Brazilians could extend their lead to 18 points if they manage to beat Kaizer Chiefs in the league game that will be played earlier in the day on Saturday.



Pirates were meant to play Royal AM midweek, but that game was postponed by the Premier Soccer League due to the ongoing legal battles facing Shauwn Mkhize’s side.

Speaking after his side’s come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says even though he understands the situation facing Royal AM, he would have liked to play the match to try and close the gap on Sundowns.

“It’s a very difficult topic to comment on,” said Riveiro. “There’s a little bit of uncertainty as to what will happen with that group of players [Royal AM]. I hope they find the best solution for them because, in the end, we’re talking about people who are trying to do their jobs.”

“But like I said before, I wish that we could have played the same number of games, without these types of inconveniences, but these things sometimes happen and we have to accept that. It’s a waste of time to think about some things that may never happen. Right now we have to think about the next game, which is against Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein on Saturday. Which is another ‘final’ for us to prepare for,” added Riveiro.

Riveiro, however, has not given up hope of catching Sundowns despite the huge gap between Pirates and the Brazilians.



“There’s still a chance to close that gap, and we have to work hard to make it happen, but it’s still possible.”

Riveiro will miss Saturday’s game against Gallants due to suspension after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season during the game against City last Saturday.

Gallants will also be without midfielder Monde Mphambaniso who received his fourth yellow card of the season during the 0-0 draw against Polokwane City last Sunday.