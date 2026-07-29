Ndlovu targets trophies at Mamelodi Sundowns

"I want to grow a lot as a player and win a lot of trophies at Sundowns," he said.

New Mamelodi Sundowns signing Siyanda Ndlovu has made it clear that he is aiming for more than just a place in the squad, with the midfielder determined to help the Brazilians win more silverware.

The 23-year-old joined Sundowns from Golden Arrows after the Tshwane giants won the race for his signature despite reported interest from Orlando Pirates.

Ndlovu now faces the challenge of breaking into the star-studded Sundowns team who are expected to compete for honours in domestic competitions and the CAF Champions League.

Speaking on the club’s popular Pitchside Podcast, Ndlovu outlined his ambitions following his arrival at Chloorkop.

“I want to grow a lot as a player and win a lot of trophies at Sundowns. There’s a lot I can achieve here,” he said.

“I will give everything to fight for the team and the badge. To strengthen the team, I must work hard and not just add numbers but because I must work with the other guys and add value.

‘Why I joined Sundowns’

The creative midfielder admitted that the opportunity to compete alongside some of the country’s top players was one of the biggest reasons behind his move to the reigning African champions.

“I always had a wish to compete with people who have experience in football. I won’t say that at other teams, it’s not like that,” he said.

“But it was my wish to come and compete here at Sundowns. The competition and quality here is a lot and I want to be a part of it and fight for my place.”

Ndlovu arrives at Chloorkop after an impressive campaign with Arrows, where his performances prompted former coach Manqoba Mngqithi to suggest he was unfortunate to miss out on selection for Bafana Bafana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

When asked which players he looked up to while making a name for himself in KwaZulu-Natal, Ndlovu revealed that he modelled his game on veteran midfielder Themba Zwane, who is now his teammate.

“I looked up to Mshishi (Zwane) and watched him a lot because ultimately I ended up playing in the same position as him,” he concluded.

“I studied what he’s good at because I started as a winger. When coach Manqoba Mngqithi converted me to a number 10, I had to study the qualities of someone that played the role well and Mshishi was the one I watched a lot.”