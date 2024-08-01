Mngqithi to introduce new playing style at Sundowns

As the start of the new PSL season draws closer, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has given an idea of how he wants the team to play under his leadership.

Although the Brazilians will not depart from their possession-based type of football, expect them to be a lot quicker in their build-up play.



“If you’ve seen the teams that I’ve coached, you will know that I always enjoy faster football and I believe in that type of a game,” Mngqithi said.



“The only time that I’ll ask players to be patient, which does not mean that the speed of the ball should be slow but you are less committal, is when you play against a low block where you don’t want to lose possession easily and be caught on the counter.

“In my opinion and how I see football, as much as you play ball possession, you must try and play attacking football. There is a clear difference between possession football and attacking football. Personally, I’m a coach who prefers to attack the lines than to enjoy longer spells of possession.”

Steve Komphela and Romain Folz have been roped in to help steady the ship following the departure of Rulani Mokwena who has since joined Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.



Mngqithi was measured in his approach when asked about what dimension the pair add to the restructured technical team.

“I will try not to answer the question directly but good leaders know their strengths. Great leaders know their strength and the strengths of those that surround them. Great leaders will always know that it’s not always about their leadership qualities only for the organisation to succeed,” he said.

Position the lowest point of leadership



The former Golden Arrows coach wouldn’t be drawn into clarifying his title on the bench. Sundowns confirmed Komphela’s return as a senior coach and Folz as an assistant but it remains unclear whether Mngqithi is officially the head coach.

“We must move away from the obsession with positions. This is killing our country in many ways. Positions are not the most important thing. In my opinion, a position is the lowest point of leadership,” the 53-year-old argued.

“What is more important is the level of influence in everything you do. I’m never a fan of positions and according to some writers, they say the first thing you have to worry about as a leader is permission and whether you get it from those you lead. You’ll only get the permission when a person believes that as a leader you possess the qualities of leadership which are intellectual capacity, selflessness, trustworthiness and sternness.