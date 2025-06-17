Sundowns’ Modiba anticipates a tough test from Ulsan in CWC opener

“Ulsan are a very good side and similar to us in terms of how we play,” said Modiba.

Peter Shalulile and Aubrey Modiba of Mamelodi Sundowns during training at Chloorkop in Johannesburg on 23 May 2025 ©AlcheGreeff/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba says the South African champions are braced for a tough opening match when they face Korea Republic’s Ulsan HD in their FIFA Club World Cup opener on Wednesday (midnight SA time) in Orlando, Florida.

The match, which will take place at Inter & Co Stadium, marks the start of a historic campaign for the Tshwane-based outfit as they aim to fly the African flag high at the prestigious global tournament.

Modiba, speaking from the team’s base in Bradenton, acknowledged the quality of their opponents despite limited knowledge of the reigning K League champions.

“Ulsan are a very good side and similar to us in terms of how we play,” said Modiba.

“They’ve got good players and they’re doing very well in their respective league. They’re not here by mistake because they deserve to be here so we’re expecting a tough game.”

While temperatures in Florida have soared this week, Modiba insisted the team is adapting well and has settled into their new surroundings. In their quest to reach the knockout phase, they will also play Germany’s Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense of Brazil.

“Everything has been good. We arrived on Monday after leaving South Africa on Sunday. It’s quite hot but we can’t complain, we have to work,” he said.

“Obviously I’m from Limpopo so I’m familiar with the weather. We’ve prepared well and we’re ready to go. The food, hotel and hospitality have been great.

“Everyone is friendly and welcoming. We’ve done gym work, the coach is making sure the team is ready, and there are no major injuries. We’re hoping to stay longer by doing well in the tournament.”