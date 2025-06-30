Chiefs ready to go Dutch as season preparations gather pace

'It will be a totally different experience,’ said Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson.

Brandon Peterson is looking forward to travelling to the Netherlands with Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs are set to leave this week for their pre-season camp in the Netherlands, with the team looking forward to intensifying their preparations for the 2025/26 season.

ALSO READ: Chiefs among clubs interested in City forward



Amakhosi’s squad gathered last week at the Chiefs Village in Naturena for medical assessments.

Chiefs new signings?

While Chiefs have yet to officially announce their incoming players, defenders Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako and midfielder Ethan Chislett are all said to be among Amakhosi’s new recruits.

Indonesia-based striker Flavio Silva has also been linked with a move to Naturena.



In the meantime, Chiefs visited Dutch Ambassador Joanne Doornewaard on Thursday at her residence in Pretoria.



‘We are really all looking forward to our camp in the Netherlands. It will be a totally different experience,’ said Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson.



“For sure, it will be hard work. However, it will be interesting to see how the players will get into the swing of things and how they measure up against the Dutch opponents, which are strong, including top side FC Utrecht,” added Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr.



Chiefs return to South Africa on July 19, and they will play Asante Kotoko in the Toyota Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on July 26.



Chiefs’ opponents were announced last week at a press conference at the Amakhosi Village in Naturena.

And Kotoko chairman Edmund Awuah Asafu-Adjaye said they are looking forward to their first meeting with Chiefs since the 2001 Vodacom Challenge.

Amakhosi v Kotoko

On that occasion Chiefs won on penalties following a goalless draw at King’s Park in Durban.

Both Chiefs and Kotoko won their respective FA Cups last season and will play in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

ALSO READ: City chairman Comitis blasts big-name players after relegation



“I don’t look at it (the Toyota Cup) as just a friendly, since both (sides) are going into Africa to compete,” said Asafu-Adjaye.



“It is a great opportunity to test ourselves. And we are looking for revenge from when we came for the Vodacom Challenge and lost on penalties.”