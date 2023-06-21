Mokwena explains why he signed new Sundowns deal

By Katlego Modiba

As expected, Rulani Mokwena has extended his stay at Mamelodi Sundowns until 2027.

The club announced on Tuesday that the coach has committed to a new four-year contract, ending speculation that North African clubs were circling around for his signature.

The Brazilians chairman Tlhopie Motsepe expressed delight at the extension of Mokwena’s contract and explained why the 36-year-old has been given a lengthy contract by the club.

“Today I have some very exciting news to share with you all,” Motsepe said via the club’s social pages.

“Our head coach Rulani Mokwena has agreed to a new four-year contract extension with the football club. What this means is that we will have four more years of success, four more years of hard work and dedication and four more years of joy, trophies and wonderful memories with the yellow nation.

“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard but on top of that, he is talented. He does have the ability to be a great a coach but he doesn’t take that for granted and that’s why I think he’s such a great fit for a club like Mamelodi Sundowns because our motto does say ‘The Sky is the Limit’.

“We want to provide an opportunity for all people who come to this football club that if you’re here and you work hard enough, there shouldn’t be a limit on what you can achieve. We have leader on the pitch who matches our philosophy. He’s daring, bold and committed but more than anything, he wants to inspire with his craft through the game of football.”

Mokwena says he had to prove his loyalty to the club by committing to a new deal at a place where he rose from the youth structures to the senior team.

Loyalty to the cause

“You know you’re loved, wanted and appreciated,” he said.

“I look into the eyes of my players every single day, I think that there’s more to be done and because of that feeling, I felt the need to be able to put myself at service for this incredible institution once more, try to help it achieve more and win more trophies.

“As a servant of this football club, I’ve grown to love the club and I’ve grown to be not just somebody that has a number of years but I now have to prove my loyalty and love for this football club.

“It’s a big responsibility of leading the club in this moment where I feel privileged. I have to also thank the supporters for loving me and making me feel appreciated. When we lose I suffer just as much because I live and breath their emotions and I’m just as happy when we win. This is what makes this club special and important football club.”