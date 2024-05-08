Local Soccer

8 May 2024

Sundowns looking to extend unbeaten run against Arrows

'I think because we’re unbeaten in the league this season, every team that we come up against wants to beat us,' said Mdunyelwa.

Zuko Mdunyelwa - Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Zuko Mdunyelwa is looking to help his team extend their unbeaten run. Picture: Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Zuko Mdunyelwa is aware of the target on their back as they gear up to face Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership match at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: No formal approach from Chiefs for Mngqithi, says agent

With the league already wrapped up, the challenge is for the Brazilians to keep their unbeaten run going for the remaining six games starting with the away assignment to Arrows.

After 24 matches this season, the Tshwane giants have won 19 matches and drawn five. Sundowns’ measly defence has only conceded nine goals while scoring 47 upfront.

 “In preparation for the game against Golden Arrows, the camp has been good and going accordingly. The mood is very high because of the win at the weekend,” said Mdunyelwa who has fitted in a glove following his move from Chippa United in the previews transfer window.

“Not only because we won in the cup game but we also want to keep our streak without losing a league game this season.  I think because we’re unbeaten in the league this season, every team that we come up against wants to beat us. We’re not focusing on that or any other team. We’re only focusing on what we can do and on the things that we can control.”

Arrows’ poor run

While Sundowns are chasing invincibility, Abafana Bes’thende are looking to sneak into the top eight. Arrows are on a poor run of form at the moment having failed to win in their last five matches.

Mdunyelwa believes that the KwaZulu-Natal side who are now coached by former Sundowns assistant coach Steve Komphela won’t be a walk in the park.

“Golden Arrows is usually a team that is in the top eight and since they are outside of the top eight, they will attack and fight for everything because they want to get into the top eight,” he cautioned.

ALSO READ: Pirates coach Riveiro expecting a very tight game against Chippa

‘So they are not a team that we should undermine or think that it will be an easy game. We still need to go there to fight and earn the right to play. Our fans must come out in numbers to fill up Mpumalanga Stadium because we need them and their support is very important to us.’

DStv Premiership Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. (Golden Arrows) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Steve Komphela

