Chiefs defender Ngezana joins Romanian club

By Khaya Ndubane

Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday announced that defender Siyabonga Ngezana has joined Romanian Liga 1 club Fotbal Club FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharesti.



ALSO READ: Zwane said to be on the brink at Chiefs as Yanga release Nabi



The 25-year-old defender leaves Amakhosi after almost seven years with the club having been promoted to the senior side from the Chiefs development structures in July 2016.

Ngezana Says Goodbye to Amakhosi!



Kaizer Chiefs bid farewell to defender, Siyabonga Ngezana, who has signed for Romanian Lige 1 powerhouse, Fotbal Club FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharesti.https://t.co/ektYRGBARu.



We wish him all the best!#ThankYouSiya #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/oCDTTEDciF— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 15, 2023

Ngezana had a mixed season with Chiefs last campaign. After being a regular starter at the beginning of the season, he lost his place in the starting line-up after committing silly errors at the back.



However, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane gave him another chance to redeem himself in the second half of the season and was a regular starter until the end of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership.



He played 23 games in all competitions for Amakhosi last season and scored two goals.



ALSO READ: Reported Chiefs target Webber joins Sekhukhune United



Overall, Ngezana has made 123 appearances for Chiefs since 2016, scoring six goals and making one assist.



Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Chiefs are set to make changes to their technical team, with Arthur Zwane losing his post as head coach. Word is that he will be replaced by former Young Africans coach Nasreddine Nabi who left his job on Wednesday.



Nabi is believed to have already landed in South Africa to begin talks with Chiefs.