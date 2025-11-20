Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Motaung Jnr expects tough Egyptian test for Chiefs

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

20 November 2025

11:35 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'These are two very important games for us against tough opponents right at the start,' Motaung Jnr told the Chiefs official website.

Kaizer Motaung Jnr - Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Motaung Jnr believes Chiefs can do well in this season’s Caf Confederation Cup. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr expects a tricky challenge from both of Amakhosi’s Egyptian opponents in this year’s Caf Confederation Cup group stages. 

ALSO READ: Riveiro backs Pirates to end Carling Knockout drought

Chiefs have travelled to Suez, Egypt, where they will take on Al Masry on Sunday in their Group D opener, before they face Cairo giants Zamalek at home at the Peter Mokaba Stadium the following weekend. 

Chiefs’ Motaung Jnr – ‘Two very important games’

“Everyone in the group is playing to win and these are two very important games for us against tough opponents right at the start,”  Motaung Jnr told the Chiefs official website. 

“But we believe we pose a significant threat ourselves and we are going out to get maximum points.

“We’re expecting a tough test in Egypt, which is well known for its passion for football,” he added. 

“Once we knew the draw and the destinations, we had to prepare thoroughly and, coming from the FIFA International break which we have used wisely, we are optimistic of giving our fans a good performance.

“The technical staff have put the players through their paces. Our opposition have been thoroughly researched and analysed, so there is a positive feeling within the camp regarding the task at hand.”

Chiefs will have to play Sunday’s game without Gaston Sirino, the Uruguayan winger suspended after already picking up three yellow cards in the competition up to now. 

But Chiefs did go into the international break in fine form, a 3-1 win over Simba getting them into the Confederation Cup group stages, while Betway Premiership victories over Durban City and Orbit College kept them right in the mix at the top of the table. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Poor Egyptian record for Amakhosi

Chiefs have never played Al Masry, but their record against Egyptian sides is generally quite poor, with just one win, two losses and three defeats in six matches. 

ALSO READ: Sipho Mbule warned – ‘This is your last chance at Pirates’

Al Masry are currently fifth in the Egyptian Premier League, having lost just two of their 12 domestic league games so far, with five wins and five draws. 

Read more on these topics

CAF Confederation Cup Egypt Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Kaizer Motaung

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics This is why South Africa’s generals are ‘revolting’
News ‘The best thing I did was leave the country,’ says Bushiri about South Africa [VIDEOS]
News OR Tambo ‘ready to welcome’ 80% of G20 delegates
News Motshekga’s scolding of Navy chief sparks civil society backlash
South Africa US warns South Africa over G20 joint declaration as tensions simmer

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships