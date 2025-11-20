Motaung Jnr expects tough Egyptian test for Chiefs

'These are two very important games for us against tough opponents right at the start,' Motaung Jnr told the Chiefs official website.

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr expects a tricky challenge from both of Amakhosi’s Egyptian opponents in this year’s Caf Confederation Cup group stages.

Chiefs have travelled to Suez, Egypt, where they will take on Al Masry on Sunday in their Group D opener, before they face Cairo giants Zamalek at home at the Peter Mokaba Stadium the following weekend.

Chiefs’ Motaung Jnr – ‘Two very important games’

“Everyone in the group is playing to win and these are two very important games for us against tough opponents right at the start,” Motaung Jnr told the Chiefs official website.

“But we believe we pose a significant threat ourselves and we are going out to get maximum points.

“We’re expecting a tough test in Egypt, which is well known for its passion for football,” he added.

“Once we knew the draw and the destinations, we had to prepare thoroughly and, coming from the FIFA International break which we have used wisely, we are optimistic of giving our fans a good performance.

“The technical staff have put the players through their paces. Our opposition have been thoroughly researched and analysed, so there is a positive feeling within the camp regarding the task at hand.”

Chiefs will have to play Sunday’s game without Gaston Sirino, the Uruguayan winger suspended after already picking up three yellow cards in the competition up to now.

But Chiefs did go into the international break in fine form, a 3-1 win over Simba getting them into the Confederation Cup group stages, while Betway Premiership victories over Durban City and Orbit College kept them right in the mix at the top of the table.

Poor Egyptian record for Amakhosi

Chiefs have never played Al Masry, but their record against Egyptian sides is generally quite poor, with just one win, two losses and three defeats in six matches.

Al Masry are currently fifth in the Egyptian Premier League, having lost just two of their 12 domestic league games so far, with five wins and five draws.