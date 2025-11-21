Chiefs’ Velebayi looking forward to continental test

'Obviously, it’s a huge moment for me to be travelling in Africa,' Velebayi told the Chiefs official website.

Kaizer Chiefs winger Asanele Velebayi is excited about the prospect of playing his first game away from home in continental club football.

ALSO READ: Caf’s leniency on Mukoko exposes a serious discipline crisis

The 22 year-old new Amakhosi signing is part of the Chiefs squad that has travelled to Suez for their first game of the Caf Confederation Cup group stages.

Chiefs’ new man

Velebayi made his Chiefs debut coming off the bench for the last 25 minutes of Amakhosi’s 3-1 win over AS Simba at Dobsonville Stadium, a result that confirmed their participation in the group0 stages.

This, however, will be the first time the former Cape Town Spurs star has played club football in Africa.

“Obviously, it’s a huge moment for me to be travelling in Africa, to Egypt, for the first time. We have watched some of the Egyptian league as part of our preparation so I am expecting a difficult game, but I am really looking forward to the challenge,” Velebayi told the Chiefs official website.

“To be honest, personally, I’m a little bit nervous but we have players who have experienced playing at this level before, whom I trust to share their knowledge of what to expect.”

Chiefs are looking to get at least a point on the road to start their campaign off.

“For us, the first priority is not to concede any goals. That’s not to say we won’t try to win but keeping it tight at the back puts us in a better position to achieve a positive result,” added Velebayi.

Maboe on Al Masry

Chiefs attacking midfielder Lebo Maboe, meanwhile, shed some light on the tactics Amakhosi expect from Al Masry.

ALSO READ: Arendse lands new job after Siwelele exit

“Al Masry are a good side with a well-defined shape, using a diamond midfield and wingbacks, plus two mobile strikers up front. We are aware that we’ll have to be at our best against them on their home turf but we believe in ourselves and are looking forward to the test,” said Maboe.