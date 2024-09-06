Chiefs’ Motaung confirms bids for Mokwana and Mayo

'We submitted an offer to and had extensive negotiations with Mr (Simon) Malatji from Sekhukhune United. I met him numerous times and submitted our offer on what they were asking for,' said Motaung.

Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr has given insight into their negotiations with Sekhukhune United for Elias Mokwana. The Bafana Bafana international has since made the move to North Africa to sign for Tunisian giants Esperance.

Motaung Jnr revealed that Mokwana had already agreed personal terms with the club after they had also matched Babina Noko’s asking price for the tricky winger. The Amakhosi boss couldn’t make sense of why the 25-year-old ultimately chose Esperance.

“We submitted an offer to and had extensive negotiations with Mr (Simon) Malatji from Sekhukhune United. I met him numerous times and submitted our offer on what they were asking for. We were even granted permission to speak to the player for personal terms and the player had even agreed on personal terms,” Motaung Jnr told Game On Sports on Radio 2000.

“I wouldn’t want to get into the details of the offer of Esperance that they were given but we know what we put on the table and what we put on the table exceeded the offer that Esperance had made at the time so I believe we acted in good faith.

“I want to also thank Sekhukhune because they were able to recruit a player of his quality and nurture the environment for him to be able to show his talent and they are well within their rights to ship him off to top leagues in Africa.”

Motaung Jnr was also open about how they missed out on Khanyisa Mayo who joined Algeria’s CR Belouizdad from Cape Town City. It is reported that City chairman John Comitis had put a R20 million price tag on the striker’s head.

“To be honest, he was one of the names that was on the coach’s list when the Turkey camp began. We had engaged John and he was upfront about what they expected and when Basia (Michaels) came into the picture, we made our intentions known. I think we did miss it by a couple of hours because when we reverted back to finally understand the way forward and to make the deal happen financially, I think the deal in Algeria had just been signed,” he revealed.

“We met the asking price and I think for a player of Mayo’s calibre and the DNA that he holds with that surname (his father, Patrick Mayo, played for Chiefs as a striker), the profile and how we wanted to set up, I think he is a player that would have made a big impact. Of course, when the value is there, you must return that and pay the right amount.

“If you had ask me if it was the right value that’s for the market to decide but we met the price to make sure that we go all out to support the coach because he’s very clear about the kind of quality that he wants.”