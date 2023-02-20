Motaung Jr looks at the positives in Zwane’s Chiefs tenure

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Motaung Junior understands it is difficult for Kaizer Chiefs supporters to see the light at the of the tunnel under the current circumstances.

But he believes that there has been some progress with the rebuilding of the Amakhosi team.

Motaung Jr says the recent results have clouded the positives that are there in the Chiefs team.

Zwane is under enormous pressure following last weekend’s loss to Golden Arrows in Polokwane.

He had to be escorted off the field with a group of supporters chanting slogans calling for his axing.

This year alone, Chiefs have lost four games, drawn one and won two including a Nedbank Cup match.

“It’s a no brainer. We are not happy with having lost eight games and being in fifth place,” said Motaung Jr on Monday.

Chiefs hosted the media at their title sponsor Vodacom’s head offices in Midrand on Monday as part of the build up to the Soweto derby at the weekend.

“We are a big team and success is demanded. But having said that, there are so many games this season where we ask ourselves how we did not come out with full points.

“We have created immense chances this season. We haven’t taken them. Football can be a very simple game…

“To win, you have to score and close the back door. I think it is very clear for the technical staff the things they need to work on.

Management playing their part

“And on our side as management, we have to work on the areas where we see fit and contribute to help turn this around.

“It is not a good situation to be in. but at the same time there have been many positives.

“We are sitting with an 18-year-old Mduduzi Shabalala who just scored yesterday (Sunday).

“He has immense talent and it speaks to a lot of the planning in terms of our academy and recruitment.

“We have had to integrate them into the first team. I think looking forward, the only way we can rectify this is to get results and change the tide,” added Motaung Jr.

Lots of positives

A question over Zwane’s inexperience – which is a big topic among the supporters – was also raised with Motaung Jr.

“If I were to ask you what experience is… Anyone who has experience, got it by doing their job.

“As management – and this is from our board of directors and the chairman… We have a young coach at the helm and ours is to support him with the right resources.

“Support him with the right players, provide the right environment for him to succeed.

“Sitting in position five is not where we want to be. But if you look at the short turnaround time in the type of football he is playing – it’s a positive.

“Right now it is not the time to talk about the positives because our fans want results, they want trophies.

“And that’s the object at the end of the day. The technical staff are hard at work and they know the areas they need to work on,” said the Chiefs football director.

