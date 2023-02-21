Chiefs said to be in talks with Sundowns midfielder

Mgosi Squad

Word reaching the Mgosi Squad has suggested that Kaizer Chiefs are in talks with Andile Jali, who is in his final months at Mamelodi Sundowns.



ALSO READ: Chiefs management backs troubled Arthur Zwane



The defending DStv Premiership champions are yet to offer Jali a contract extension as his current deal expires at the end of the season.



Phakaaathi has been tipped off that Jali is not against the idea of joining Chiefs, but would want to use his favourite squad number, 15, which he dons at Sundowns.



ALSO READ: Motaung Jr looks at the positives in Zwane’s Chiefs tenure



The 32-year-old used the same number at Orlando Pirates and at Belgian side KV Oostende and in most of his Bafana Bafana appearances. However, Chiefs retired their No 15 jersey in honour of club legend Doctor Khumalo.



“For some it might seem as just a squad number, but these kinds of things have sentimental value for players. If Chiefs are serious about Jali, they will have to bend over backwards for him and give him the No 15 jersey, otherwise they can forget about having him in their team,” said a source close to Jali.