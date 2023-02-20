Chickelday still a ‘Pirates man’, explains his sudden exit

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The old Orlando Pirates slogan is proving true with Scott Chickelday who remains a ‘Buccaneer’ despite having left the team.

The saying, ‘Once a Pirate, always a Pirate’ rings true in Chickelday’s situation as he still follows Pirates.

The British mentor still follows Pirates and celebrates their results. On Friday, after Pirates’ 2-1 win over Maritzburg United, he posted his feelings on Twitter.

“Another three points in the bag! Two goals scored! Another from (Monnapule) Saleng!

“And so happy to see Dzvukamanja get on the scoresheet too. Big win and up to third! #OnceAlways,” wrote Chickelday.

He has also clarified how he left Pirates. The club’s supporters were just warming up to Chickeday who had come in as a strikers coach when he left.

Pirates never announced his arrival, nor his exit. This left the supporters confused because they felt Chickelday was doing a good job.

He joined the side when they were struggling to find the back of the net. His arrival changed things and the Buccaneers started scoring more often.

He has now explained what happened and why he left so suddenly, saying it was just a short term job.

“I think people may have misunderstood and thought that I was there for the whole season. But that was never the case,” said Chickelday as quoted by iDiskiTimes.

“I’m actually back in the UK. So, when I came to South Africa, it was on a short-term contract.

“It was for just four to five weeks. So that’s all. I went out there to work with Pirates.

Riveiro is fantastic

“So, yeah, it was always a short-term contract. It was never for long term,” added the coach.

Chickelday said he was not the only one who should take credit for the Pirates strikers finding their form.

“I don’t want to take full credit for it, even though I’d like to think I had an input in it.

“But credit must go to Jo (Jose) Riveiro. I think he’s a fantastic head coach. He’s a great guy.

“And he is like I said, the word I like to use for him is fantastic. He’s very, very good.

“His attention to detail is fantastic. I learned a lot from him. Like, he’ll probably say, he learned from me. He was great to work with – fantastic.

“I would say probably one of the best coaches that I’ve worked with in football. He knows his football, he is very educated.

“And like I said, we were able to work together on this and it was very good. And if I’m honest with you, I was sad to leave,” explained Chickelday.