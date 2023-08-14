Mothiba’s hard work pays off as he nets in Strasbourg’s Ligue 1 opener

By Jonty Mark

South African striker Lebo Mothiba made a great start to the Ligue 1 season with Strasbourg on Sunday, getting his name on the scoresheet in a 2-1 win at home to Olympique Lyon.

Mothiba slotted home from close range in the 75th minute to put Patrick Vieira’s side 2-0 up, continuing on from impressive performances in pre-season that helped win his place in Vieira’s first Ligue 1 starting line-up.

The 27 year old striker has had to battle back from injury but did manage three goals in 19 league appearances for Strasbourg last season, even if 16 of those came from the bench.

Mothiba, who started all five of Bafana Bafana’s matches at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, will no doubt hope a return to form is enough to catch the eye of current Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, ahead of the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast early next year.

Mothiba put his goalscoring return to the Strasbourg starting line-updown to all the effort he has put in on the training field.

“(It is down to) all the work I have put in for a long time. The recovery wasn’t easy but I worked hard. There were moments when I wanted to give up. But people who motivated and pushed me to the end were very important,” Mothiba told reporters after the match.

“We will continue to work. It’s only the start! It’s good for my confidence but we will continue to work because the season is very long. At the moment it is going very well … (it is) important that I listen to the coach because he is a legend and he knows a lot!”

Mothiba then reacted with genuine delight as he was told by reporters that Vieira had described his performance as “extraordinary” against Lyon.

“He said that?!” responded Mothiba.

“The coach talks to me a lot, he works with all the attackers.”