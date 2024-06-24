Motsepe explains why CAF took long to announce AFCON, WAFCON dates

"CAF is committed to protecting and advancing the interests of African players," says Motsepe.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has explained why his executive committee took long to announce the dates of the AFCON Morocco 2025 and the WAFCON Morocco 2024.



ALSO READ: Mvala wants more Bafana games in the Free State province

After several postponements, the CAF executive committee finally announced the dates this past weekend.

The AFCON, which is normally being played between January and February, will now be played between 21 December 2025 and 18 January 2026.

The women’s edition of the tournament, the WAFCON, has been moved from July/August 2024 to 5-26 July 2025.

Both tournaments will be held in Morocco.

“I am confident that the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 will be extremely successful and will be the best AFCON in the history of this competition. I am also impressed by the enormous growth of Women’s Football in Africa and I am expecting the CAF TotalEnergies WAFCON Morocco 2024 to be immensely successful,” said Motsepe.

“The announcement of the dates of the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 took much longer than expected, as there were complex and at times challenging discussions with various interested parties, in the light of the extensive International and Domestic Match Calendars. CAF is committed to protecting and advancing the interests of African players, playing in football clubs in Europe and worldwide.

“CAF is also committed to building mutually beneficial relationships with the ECA, UEFA, other football confederations and FIFA. We will continue to make significant progress in developing and ensuring that African Football is globally competitive and amongst the best in the World. CAF is grateful to King Mohamed VI of Morocco, the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF), its President Fouzi Lekjaa, the Government and people of Morocco for hosting the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 and the CAF TotalEnergies WAFCON Morocco 2024,” he added.

FRMF president Fouzi Lekjaa said: “We hope that the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 will be the best event to honour Africa and Morocco will make available the best conditions to host the rest of Africa and the World.”



ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Williams and Pirates’ Maswanganyi win big at PSL Awards

Meanwhile, CAF have revealed that they have received “attractive proposals” from the Middle East for hosting the CAF Super Cup 2024 which will feature Al Ahly SC, winners of the CAF Champions League and Zamalek SC, Winners of the CAF Confederation Cup.