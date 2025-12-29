Motsepe keeps faith despite Sundowns falling behind Pirates

“As the year closes, we find ourselves in a position that is unfamiliar in recent seasons,” Motsepe said.

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has urged calm and unity among supporters as the champions find themselves trailing Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership title race.

In his detailed Chairman’s letter published in the club’s digital magazine, Motsepe reflected on the season so far. He remains confident in the team’s ability to recover ground in the second half of the campaign.



Sundowns sit on 26 points after 13 matches, two behind log leaders Pirates, who also have a game in hand as they push strongly for league honours. It is a position rarely experienced in recent years by the Tshwane giants who have dominated the domestic landscape.

“While we may not be where we aspire to be at this point, history has taught us that league titles are decided in May, not December. What has sustained this club through every era will continue to guide us is the unwavering support of Masandawana. Unity within the Yellow Family will always be our greatest strength.”

Motsepe emphasised the importance of a strong start in the New Year while promising reinforcements when Sundowns regroup in January after the Africa Cup of Nations concludes.

“Turning to our first team, starting 2026 strongly will be a key objective for Themba Zwane and his teammates,” he added.

“Your chairman, the sporting director, and the board have already begun the work of ensuring that the right people and the right players are in place for a season filled with purpose and ambition.”

After winning an unprecedented eighth successive premiership title, Motsepe also paid tribute to head coach Miguel Cardoso and the squad for their efforts over the year where they also participated at the FIFA Club World Cup.

“At the same time, I would like to sincerely thank Coach Miguel Cardoso and the entire squad for the commitment and success they delivered in 2025,” he concluded.

“Winning our eighth consecutive league title and reaching a CAF Champions League final for the first time in nine years were remarkable achievements.”