PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Motsepe keeps faith despite Sundowns falling behind Pirates

Picture of Katlego Modiba

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

29 December 2025

12:35 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

“As the year closes, we find ourselves in a position that is unfamiliar in recent seasons,” Motsepe said. 

Motsepe keeps faith despite Sundowns falling behind Pirates

Tlhopane Tlhopie Motsepe of Sundowns during the CAF Champions League 2024/25 football match against Pyramids FC at Loftus Stadium, Pretoria on 24 May 2025 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has urged calm and unity among supporters as the champions find themselves trailing Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership title race.

In his detailed Chairman’s letter published in the club’s digital magazine, Motsepe reflected on the season so far. He remains confident in the team’s ability to recover ground in the second half of the campaign.

ALSO READ: ‘One match at a time’ – Cardoso plans for busy second half

Sundowns sit on 26 points after 13 matches, two behind log leaders Pirates, who also have a game in hand as they push strongly for league honours. It is a position rarely experienced in recent years by the Tshwane giants who have dominated the domestic landscape.

“As the year closes, we find ourselves in a position that is unfamiliar in recent seasons,” Motsepe said. 

“While we may not be where we aspire to be at this point, history has taught us that league titles are decided in May, not December. What has sustained this club through every era will continue to guide us is the unwavering support of Masandawana. Unity within the Yellow Family will always be our greatest strength.”

Motsepe emphasised the importance of a strong start in the New Year while promising reinforcements when Sundowns regroup in January after the Africa Cup of Nations concludes. 

“Turning to our first team, starting 2026 strongly will be a key objective for Themba Zwane and his teammates,” he added. 

“Your chairman, the sporting director, and the board have already begun the work of ensuring that the right people and the right players are in place for a season filled with purpose and ambition.”

After winning an unprecedented eighth successive premiership title, Motsepe also paid tribute to head coach Miguel Cardoso and the squad for their efforts over the year where they also participated at the FIFA Club World Cup. 

“At the same time, I would like to sincerely thank Coach Miguel Cardoso and the entire squad for the commitment and success they delivered in 2025,” he concluded.

RELATED ARTICLES

ALSO READ: Mngqithi on what sets Orlando Pirates apart from other PSL teams

“Winning our eighth consecutive league title and reaching a CAF Champions League final for the first time in nine years were remarkable achievements.”

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership CAF Champions league Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion MINISTER REPORT CARD: Gwarube’s year of bold reforms and bruising battles — but who exactly is benefiting?
News WATCH: Panic as heavy rain causes partial ceiling collapse at Northgate Shopping Centre
Weather Severe thunderstorms expected to continue into new year
Education Mpumalanga primary school teacher declared unfit to work with kids after pupil kissing case
Politics Joburg’s nightmare: Alternative accommodation for hijacked buildings a challenge

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp