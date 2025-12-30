Stellenbosch FC announce Gavin Hunt’s appointment

"Our board is confident that we have secured the right head coach," said Benadie.

Stellenbosch FC have confirmed the appointment of Gavin Hunt as the club’s new head coach, taking over from Steve Barker who left the role earlier this month for Simba SC in Tanzania.

Hunt assumes his duties with immediate effect and Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie expressed his delight at securing one of the most experienced coaches in PSL.

“We are delighted to welcome a coach of Gavin Hunt’s calibre and experience to Stellenbosch and look forward to supporting him as we usher in a new era at the club,” he said.

“We are proud of the quality of local and international candidates that applied for the position and, after conducting a thorough process, our board is confident that we have secured the right head coach.

“A winner by nature, Hunt is the longest-serving coach in the PSL and one of the most decorated coaches in South Africa, and he has a proven track record that aligns to the ambitions of the club.

“His player-centric approach and intimate knowledge of Western Cape and South African football were also impressive to observe, and make him a natural fit in terms of aligning with the club’s identity and long-term vision.”

Sharing his excitement, Hunt said he was eager to get started having most recently been in charge of Durban City before surprisingly parting ways.

“I am honoured to be joining Stellenbosch FC at this exciting time.This is a forward-thinking club with a clear vision,” Hunt added.

“From my first conversations with the CEO and staff, I could sense the ambition and the support structures that are in place. This is crucial for any coach who wants to succeed.

“Stellenbosch have built something special in recent years, and I am motivated to build on that foundation. There’s plenty of work ahead of us, but I am energised by the challenge.

“The Winelands deserve success and I’m committed to giving everything I have to bring silverware and memorable moments to our supporters.”

The 61-year-old arrives as one of the most decorated coaches in South African football, with four premiership titles among a long list of accolades.

His first match in charge is scheduled for January 20 when Stellies travel to the New Peter Mokaba Stadium to face Sekhukhune United in a Betway Premiership clash.