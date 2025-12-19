Pirates won’t stop Sundowns dominance, says ex-Chiefs defender

“I don’t think Pirates will knock Sundowns off," said the former Amakhosi left-back.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender David Kannemeyer has weighed in on the Betway Premiership title race, saying Orlando Pirates will not break Mamelodi Sundowns dominance this season.



Pirates lead second-placed Sundowns by two points, but the Brazilians have played a game more than the Buccaneers.



Kannemeyer, who also played for Sundowns between 2004 and 2008, is not reading much into the current standings and is convinced that Sundowns will continue their dominance in the league this season.



“I don’t think Pirates will knock Sundowns off. In recent seasons, they have been starting slow, but they will win the league because of the depth they have in their squad,” Kannemeyer told FARPost.

“Sundowns have so much depth in their squad, and it’s not even funny because that makes them dominate. In my opinion, they will win the league again. I don’t think Pirates can stop them.

“I don’t think Sundowns need to sign players in January. They have enough firepower already. If they are to buy, maybe it should just be one player to bolster just one area, the coach [Miguel Cardoso] feels it needs some addition. But I think at the moment they have too much firepower,” added the former Cape Town Spurs and SuperSport United defender.



Sundowns will resume their league campaign with a clash against Orbit College FC at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 20 January, while Pirates will visit Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane four days later.