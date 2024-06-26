Bafana coach Mkhalele expects tough match against Mozambique

Bafana Bafana will take on Mozambique in their opening Group A match of the Cosafa Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday night (kick off at 6pm).



Speaking ahead of this clash, stand-in coach Helman Mkhalele said he was expecting a tough match against their Southern Africa neighbours.

Mkhalele, who is Hugo Broos’ assistant, is in charge of Bafana for the Cosafa Cup tournament.

“We are aware of the challenge, but looking at the players we have and the work that we have done in the last couple of days, I believe we stand a good chance of doing well, even though it’s not going to be easy,” Mkhalele told Safa media.

Mkhalele added that his team needs to take the game to the Mozambicans and also score the chances created.

“We need maximum concentration, and make sure that we take the game to Mozambique. We have to create as many goal-scoring opportunities as possible and convert them. And defensively, we have to make sure that we don’t concede in the first few minutes because that would work against us.

“So, a positive early start would be our priority and making sure that each and every chance that we get, we make use of it because that will also help us to settle down very well.”



Bafana are in Group A at the Cosafa Cup tournament together with Mozambique, Botswana and Eswatini.

After the clash against Mozambique, South Africa will play Botswana on Saturday before ending their group campaign with a tie against Eswatini on Tuesday.