Msimango impressed with Kaizer Chiefs’ professionalism

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs‘ new centre-back, Given Msimango, has opened up about his positive experience at the club, sharing how four senior players played a pivotal role in helping him settle in quickly.

ALSO READ: Chippa introduce new player recruitment strategy

The talented defender is one of the seven new acquisitions recently announced by the club during this transfer window.

Msimango joined Chiefs on a four-year deal from TS Galaxy. Currently, he is fully immersed in the team’s pre-season camp in Mpumalanga, preparing for the upcoming season.

In an interview with the club’s YouTube channel, Msimango expressed his happiness with the warm reception he received from the club’s management and his new teammates.

He especially credited four senior players for their guidance and support in helping him adapt to life at Kaizer Chiefs.

These players include the iconic Itumeleng Khune, the talented Keagan Dolly, the reliable Brandon Petersen, and Bruce Bvuma.

“The senior players have played a massive role in my induction in the club. They have shown me the ropes,” said Msimango.

Msimango sings Khune’s praises

“The likes of Itu (Khune), Keagan (Dolly), even Brandon Petersen, you know Bruce (Bvuma) as well, I consider him as a senior member in the club.

“You know just filling you in about the culture of the club, what goes on, how it works, you know the production, everything you get within the club, you get the kind of feel of what you are in for and what to expect.”

Msimango also highlighted the high standards set by the club, both on and off the pitch. He praised the meticulous focus on data and attention to small details that ultimately contribute to players’ overall improvement and performance.

“What has been outstanding, a key component is the standards you know. When I say cut above the rest, that’s what I associate Kaizer Chiefs with,” he added.



ALSO READ: Swallows look set to add two former Pirates stars to their squad

“Not only the badge but the way they do things, the way they run things on and off the pitch, down from your health, your diet, to your performance on the pitch.

“You know the detail that they focus on, sprint distances, top speed, all those small details that contribute to a person’s performance, they focus on.”

As the pre-season progresses and the team continues to build chemistry and cohesion, Msimango’s integration into the squad.