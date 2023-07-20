SuperSport confirm Margeman signing on permanent deal

Local Soccer

The 25-years-old joined Sundowns three years ago but failed to break into the star-studded side.

Grant Margeman - Margeman made 26 appearances and found the back of the net on two occasions while on loan at SuperSport last season United
Grant Margeman has joined SuperSport United, and this time it's permanent. Picture: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix.

SuperSport United have officially confirmed the signing of Grant Margeman on a three-year permanent deal from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Margeman made 26 appearances and found the back of the net on two occasions while on loan at Matsatsantsa a Pitori last season where he won the Player’s Player of the Year award.

The 25-years-old joined Sundowns three years ago but failed to break into the star-studded side. He spent 2021-2022 season on loan to Swallows FC.

United coach Gavin Hunt will be delighted that the former Ajax Cape Town man has committed to the Tshwane-based team until 2026 ahead of what will be a hectic schedule with the club set to participate in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Margeman joins his midfield partner Siphesihle Ndlovu who also made a permant move to the Blue Army from Orlando Pirates after a successful loan spell as well. Phathutshezdo Nange is another notable addition to Hunt’s team ahead of the new DStv Premiership season.

Margeman’s move was part of the deal that saw Sundowns sign SuperSport’s young attacking star Thapelo Maseko.

