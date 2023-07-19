Swallows look set to add two former Pirates stars to their squad

By Mgosi Squad

In their quest to revamp the team and compete for titles in the upcoming season, Moroka Swallows have their sights set on adding two former Orlando Pirates stars to their roster.

The Dube Birds have already made some significant moves, appointing Steve Komphela as the coach and securing Andile Jali from Mamelodi Sundowns.

There are a few other players the once mighty Dube Birds have added to their roster and it seems they are not done yet.

Now, it appears that Mpho Makola and Thamsanqa Gabuza are also on Swallows’ radar.

Makola, who made a name for himself at Pirates, had a rollercoaster season, starting at Cape Town City but eventually being dropped.

He was later signed by Polokwane City, but they too let him go after securing promotion to the DStv Premiership.

The experienced midfielder has been invited to train with Swallows, and negotiations seem to be progressing positively for a potential signing.

Makola’s history with Steve Komphela, having worked together at Free State Stars where Makola began his professional career, could play a crucial role in the player’s decision to join the Soweto-based club.

On the other hand, Thamsanqa Gabuza, another former Pirates star, finds himself without a team after leaving SuperSport United.

Swallows close in on Gabuza

It appears that negotiations between Gabuza and Moroka Swallows are at an advanced stage, and the striker may soon start training with the club.

Adding further intrigue to the potential signings is the fact that Andile Jali, who recently joined Swallows, is reportedly close friends with both Makola and Gabuza.

The prospect of playing together once again is said to be enticing for the trio.

“He will start training with Swallows soon if he hasn’t started yet because the negotiations are really intense and he may sign this week,” said the source.



“You will remember that he is Andile Jali’s best friend and they don’t hide that they would enjoy playing together as they are approaching the age where they will consider retirement.”

Swallows seems determined to build a formidable squad under Steve Komphela’s guidance. The club’s ambition to compete for titles is evident in their pursuit of experienced players like Makola and Gabuza.

The duo has the potential to add significant value to the team’s performance on the field.