Chippa introduce new player recruitment strategy

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Chippa United is making waves in the football world again by taking an unconventional approach to player recruitment.

In a surprising move, the DStv Premiership side has put out a job offer inviting potential players to apply for the position of left back in the team.

This departure from the traditional scouting process has raised eyebrows and garnered attention from fans and pundits alike.

In the world of football, it is customary for clubs to rely on their scouting network to identify and approach players who fit the team’s requirements.

Scouts typically watch players from various teams and levels to find suitable candidates for specific positions, based on the coach’s request.

However, Chippa United’s recent announcement has turned the tables on the norm.

On Wednesday, Chippa sent out a job advert calling for an “exceptional left back” to join their esteemed team.

The advert outlined specific qualities they value in the potential candidate, including a height ideally above 1.8 meters, an age range between 19 to 28 years, and a background in top-flight football.

“Chippa United FC is excited to announce that we are on the lookout for an exceptional left back to join out esteemed team,” reads the job advert.

“Here are the qualities we value: Height: Ideally above 1.8 metres. Age: 19-28. Experience: Background in top flight football. Playing style: Box-box capabilities.”

All eyes will be on Chippa to see if this process works

In a notable twist, Chippa United also expressed interest in foreign players, stating that a foreign left back must have at least 10 international caps for their country. This suggests that the club is open to exploring international talent to bolster their squad.



“Additionally if the player is a foreigner he must have at least 10 international caps for his country.

“If you possess these qualities please send your player profile to our dedicated scouting team scout@chippaunitedfc.co.za and let us discover your potential.”

The club’s decision to solicit applications for a left-back position could mark a turning point in player recruitment strategies within the football community.

While this approach may be unconventional, it reflects Chippa’s determination to find the right fit for their team and their willingness to explore new avenues to achieve success.