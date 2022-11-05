Ofori or Mpontshane: Who will start in goal for Pirates in MTN8 final?

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

It remains to be seen as to who will start in goal for Orlando Pirates this Saturday following Siyabonga Mpontshane’s costly mistake in Bucs’ last game against Kaizer Chiefs.

ALSO READ: Sundowns hammer Degla to inch closer to Champions League semis

Bucs meet AmaZulu in the final of the MTN8 at a sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium.



Mpontshane got himself on the wrong side of the Pirates fans when he was caught off his line by Yusuf Maart in the 1-0 loss to Chiefs at the FNB Stadium last weekend. Maart scored a beautiful goal from his own half, catching Mpontshane off his line.

Before the derby, Mpontshane had managed to keep two clean sheets for Pirates, with the Sea Robbers claiming victories against Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns while first choice keeper Richard Ofori was recovering from an injury.

With the MTN8 final against Usuthu coming up, it will surely be a huge headache for coach Jose Riveiro and the rest of his technical team to decide on who will start in goals for Pirates on Saturday.

“We have four goalkeepers in the squad. Kopano Thuntsane, Sipho Chaine, Siyabonga and Richard. All of them are going to train this weekend as usual. At the end of the week, we are going to make a decision about which one of them is the right choice to play in this game,” said Riveiro earlier this week.

With Ofori declared fit and available for the final, the big question is, who will start in goals for Pirates on Saturday.