‘My heart is here’ – Mudau rubbishes Pirates rumours

'I'm focused on Mamelodi Sundowns, I'm 100 percent focused and my heart is here,' said the Sundowns and Bafana star.

Khuliso Mudau has moved swiftly to shut down speculation linking him with a surprise move to Orlando Pirates, insisting his focus remains firmly on Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mudau Pirates rumours

The right-back has been a regular fixture in the Brazilians’ defence, and rumours of a potential switch to the Buccaneers spread like wildfire before the resumption of the Betway Premiership.

Mudau was notably absent from Sundowns’ 2-0 win over ORBIT College, having been granted a well-earned rest following his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he featured in all four of Bafana Bafana’s matches.

The dependable defender returned to action in Sundowns’ CAF Champions League clash against Al-Hilal, which ended in a frustrating 2-2 draw at home.

Speaking before the match, Mudau dismissed talk of an imminent exit and played down suggestions that he is set to leave the reigning league champions.

“I found out about it when one of my friends sent me something like that saying I’m going to Orlando Pirates,” he said to the Sundowns media.

‘I’m 100 percent focused

“I don’t know anything about it. I’m focused on Mamelodi Sundowns, I’m 100 percent focused and my heart is here.

“I want to achieve things with the team and I want to help the team. I don’t know anything about this talk and what has been said but I’m 100 percent here.”

Mudau joined Sundowns from Black Leopards in 2020 on a five-year contract and has since established himself as a key figure in the squad.

According to Sundowns, the 30-year-old renewed his contract last year, although the duration of the new deal has not been made public.