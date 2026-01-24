Pirates frustrated by stubborn Sekhukhune

The Buccaneers are held to a goalless draw by Babina Noko.

Orlando Pirates were denied a winning start to the resumption of their Betway Premiership campaign as they were held to a goalless draw by Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates fail to regain top spot

The result moves Pirates level on points with Mamelodi Sudowns at the top of the table. They trail Masandawana on goal difference, though Pirates do still also have a game in hand.

Eric Tinkler’s Sekhukhune have proved a thorn in the side of Pirates this season.

They stunned Pirates at Orlando Stadium early in the season, Siphesihle Mkhize’s strike giving Eric Tinkler’s side a 1-0 win on August 9.

Pirates lost their next league game against Marumo Gallants too, but then went unbeaten as they surged to the top of the table before the break for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Babina Noko, meanwhile, slightly lost their way after setting the early pace at the top of the table, but still went into this game just three points behind the Buccaneers.

As they had back in August, Pirates dominated possession against Sekhukhune, but were frustrated by a resilient defensive display from Eric Tinkler’s side.

Early on, Babina Noko goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner saved from Tshepang Moremi, while later in the half Nkosinathi Sibisi could have done better with a close range effort.

After the break, Patrick Maswanganyi lashed an effort well wide, while Sipho Chaine was finally forced into a save from a Keletso Makgalwa effort.

Ouaddou brought on Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng as Pirates searched for a winner. Appollis played a fine pass to slip in Kamogelo Sebelebele, but his effort was blocked.

Penalty shout

Pirates felt they might have had a penalty as Appollis went down in the box under Leaner’s challenge, but the referee was not interested.

In the first minute of stoppage time, Sebelebele went on a mazy run inside the box, and Leaner did superbly to save at the Pirates winger’s feet.

And when the Sekhukhune keeper plunged to his left in the seventh minute of stoppage time to save from Appollis, Pirates’ last chance had gone.