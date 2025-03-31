Chiefs agree new deal for injured full back – report

'I mean, Kaizer Chiefs, who wouldn't want to be at a club like this?' the player told SABC Sport.

Kaizer Chiefs have agreed a deal in principle over a new contract for injured full back Reeve Frosler, according to SABC Sport.

Frosler, 27, has been with Amakhosi since 2019, and his latest contract is set to expire at the end of June.

Chiefs missing their man

The talented right wing back was one of the players Nasreddine Nabi mentioned as a big miss for Chiefs after their 2-1 loss to Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership on Saturday.

Frosler has made 19 appearances for Amakhosi this season under Nabi. He most recently played in the 3-1 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal win at Stellenbosch FC on March 8.

Frosler previously told SABC Sport that he wants to stay at Chiefs.

‘A lot to give’

“I’d love to be here – I mean, Kaizer Chiefs, who wouldn’t want to be at a club like this? It’s a club I’ve spent a lot of time at and learnt a lot of things,” he said.

“So I think I’ve still a lot to give to the club. But that decision does not only lie with me. I’ve got to do my part for the next few months.”