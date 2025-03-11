OPINION: Appollis should have gone on strike to force his move

Clearly, the player doesn’t want to be at City anymore and it doesn’t make sense to keep him when his head has been turned.

The way transfers are secretly done in South Africa, it wouldn’t surprise me if it turns out that Oswin Appollis has actually been sold in the past transfer window. Having said that, it looks highly unlikely that the attacking midfielder has secured his dream move away from Polokwane City.

This is why I think the current state of affairs is not helping the club and if I was Appollis, I would’ve gone on strike to force the move. It’s not like there isn’t interest in his services and from what we’ve been told, City’s evaluation for Appollis has been met by his admirers.

There’s absolutely no footballing reasons why the 23-year-old is still at Rise and Shine. He has already proven himself in the Premier Soccer League and he’s an integral part of Bafana Bafana.

Despite multiple offers from top clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, Appollis has once again been denied a move away from City in the last transfer window. Clearly, the player doesn’t want to be at City anymore and it doesn’t make sense to keep him when his head has been turned.

The former SuperSport United man has had his sights set on a bigger challenge for some time now. His agent, Lance Davids, is on record saying that the skilful midfielder was left disappointed by how things turned out in the transfer window before the season started.

Davids stated that the player’s move was stalled due to City’s failure to conclude negotiations with the interested clubs. As much as the market is a willing buyer and willing seller space, it’s so difficult to comprehend why City chairman Johnny Mogaladi is so insistent on holding onto a player who clearly wants to advance his career elsewhere

The fact that clubs have reportedly met the club’s asking price for Appollis, means the decision to keep him in Limpopo is more about the club’s own interests than the player’s development or well-being. Football is a short career and Appollis should be allowed to maximise on his earning potential while he’s at the peak of his powers.

Appollis has shown time and again that he is ready for a step up in his career. His performances in the PSL and Bafana further highlight his huge potential. It is clear that his talents deserve to be showcased on a bigger stage, whether that be in the domestic league, CAF Champions League or abroad.

It’s clear that the current situation at the Limpopo-based club is stifling his growth and he’s being unfairly kept at a club that no longer aligns with his aspirations. While it’s understandable that clubs want to retain their best players, it’s equally important to recognise that denying a player their dream move can be detrimental in the long run.

If he gets injured or loses form, his market value will drop and clubs will look elsewhere. If I was Appollis, I would down tools because some opportunities come once in a lifetime, especially in football.