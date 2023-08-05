Ncikazi hoping for positive start from Pirates

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi says preparations for their opening DStv Premiership clash against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday have gone well.



ALSO READ: Mhango joins Swallows after AmaZulu exit, Mabasa becomes a Bird

Ncikazi is confident that the team can get maximum points against Stellies.

“Preparations have gone well, the whole six weeks of preparation culminating to Saturday for our first match. Based on the preparations, we would like to start well, we will want to put points. We know the opponents are very difficult, they have brought in new players, but we want to control what we can control,” said Ncikazi.

“We want to start well, it will be important. But I am positive based on how we prepared.”

Meanwhile, Pirates captain Innocent Maela says they chemistry in the camp has been good ahead of the Stellies.

“We always have team building exercises and we try to bond as much as we can. So far so good, the guys are settling in very well. But we now that it will take some time, but we believe and have confidence in them. And they can always go to the coach or some of the senior players if they need guidance,” said the Pirates skipper.



ALSO READ: Mhango joins Swallows after AmaZulu exit, Mabasa becomes a Bird

“The team chemistry is good, we feel very strong and confident. We are excited to get the season going.”

Looking at the stats between the teams, Pirates are favourites to win this match.

In eight games since 2019, the Cape Town-based club have only beaten the Soweto giants once in league games. The Buccaneers have registered three wins, while four of the matches ended in draws.